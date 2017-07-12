WSU increases tuition by about $200 a year

WSU (Photo: KREM.com)

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University Board of Regents approved a 2.2 percent tuition increase for undergraduate students Wednesday.

University officials said in-state students will see their tuition increase by $103 per semester starting August 21, 2017.

School leaders said WSU tuition has remained the same or declined for resident undergraduate students for the last four years.

The budget passed by the Washington State Legislature back in June assumed WSU would increase tuition and that the money will be used to cover additional expenses the university will have in the next two years, according to school officials. They said the increase is expected to raise $3.2 million for the year.

