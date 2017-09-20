WSU has record enrollment numbers in fall of 2017

(Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash --- Washington State University experienced record enrollment this fall, with more than 30,000 students registering statewide.

This is a 1.6 percent increase from the fall of 2016 enrollment numbers, according to WSU.

The biggest increase came from the WSU Everett location, with a 17.5% growth in enrollment.

Enrollment numbers increased for minorities, international students, and women but fell for Washington residents, and first generation students.

The largest undergraduate enrollment increase was seen at WSU Vancouver, where there was a 4.4% enrollment increase.

More than 4,5000 freshman enrolled at WSU throughout the state this year, with an increase of 1.9% from fall enrollment in 2016.

Most of these students come from Washington as well, 83.4% of all WSU undergraduate students reside in Washington state.

