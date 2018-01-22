WSU gets nearly $114M for construction and renovation projects

PULLMAN, Wash. – State lawmakers have approved $113.9 million for Washington State University to use for construction and renovation projects.
WSU officials said the funding is part of the $4.3 billion capital budget that lawmakers approved Friday and Governor Jay Inslee signed a few hours later. School leaders said the capital budget was the largest piece of unfinished business from the 2017 legislative session.
Here is a list of the projects that are included in the plan:
- $52 million: Construction of new Plant Sciences Building on Pullman campus
- $23 million: Construction of Global Animal Health Phase II Building on Pullman campus
- $22.3 million: Preservation projects across the University system
- $10.1 million: Preventive facility maintenance and repairs across the University system
- $3 million: Design development for new Academic Building on Tri-Cities campus
- $42 million: Joint Center for Deployment and Research in Earth Abundant Materials, a collaborative venture with University of Washington and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- $1 million: Renovations to add more STEM teaching labs on Pullman campus
- $500,000: Pre-design development of new Life Sciences Building on the Vancouver campus
