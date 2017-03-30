WSU fraternity to make house wheelchair accessible for paralyzed brother

PULLMAN, Wash. – A fraternity at Washington State University plans to make its chapter house wheelchair accessible following an accident that paralyzed a member in January.

On their way back to WSU after winter break, five Beta Theta Pi brothers were in a car crash along I-90 that killed one and injured four. Twin brothers, John and Justin Crawford were both injured, but John was left paralyzed.

As John improved, his fraternity brothers said his optimistic outlook motivated them to make improvements at the Beta house that would ultimately allow John to live at the fraternity.

“When we heard about the accident, our house took it pretty hard,” Bailey Erickson, Beta Theta Pi’s Special Events Chairman said.

John and Bailey went to the same high school and played on the basketball team together.

“John is one of the most well-spirited guys. It would’ve been easy for him to just give up but he has been so optimistic,” Bailey said. “We were ecstatic when we heard that John wanted to return”

John recently completed his physical therapy at a top rehab facility in Colorado. In early March, the Pullman fraternity chapter voted unanimously to make the house wheelchair accessible.

According to Bailey, there was no question whether to help John return to Pullman.

The fraternity dedicated its annual Mom’s Weekend Auction to fund interior and exterior ramps to accommodate John’s wheelchair.

Mom’s Weekend auctions are not normally open to the public. But this year, the fraternity decided to open it to everyone.

Bailey said the turnout went far beyond the chapter’s expectations.

“The entire Coug community came together over this, and it’s just amazing," Bailey said.

The wheelchair ramps will be completed over the summer so John can return to WSU for the Fall 2017 semester.

He’ll stay in the live-in advisor’s room, which is also attached to an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant bathroom and shower.

If you would like to donate, Beta Theta Pi requests monetary donations or baskets of goodies which can be auctioned off during Mom’s Weekend. Items can be dropped off at the chapter house.

The live auction will be held on Saturday, April 8th from 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A silent auction will also be held that day at the Beta house.

