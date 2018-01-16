WSU football player Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

Nov 5, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski (3) looks for the play call against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 69-7. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police are investigating the apparent suicide death of a Washington State University football player.

Officials said officers were called to the Aspen Village Apartments on NE Northwood Drive at 4:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of Tyler Hilinski, 21, after he did not show up to football practice earlier in the day.

Officers said they found Hilinski dead in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said a rifle was found next to his body as well as a suicide note.

Hilinski was the second-string quarterback for WSU and was expected to be the starter for the 2018-2019 season.

If you know someone who is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24-7 so someone will always pick up the phone. Their number is 1-800-273-8255.

