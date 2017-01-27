WSU football player pleads guilty to assault

Logan Tago (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University football player plead guilty to third degree assault on Friday and will spend one month in jail.

Sophomore Linebacker Logan Tago is accused of robbing and assaulting a fellow student back on June 4. The student told police he was walking near campus with a case of beer when he was attacked by a group of men. Police said the victim was able to identify one of the attackers as Tago. After months of investigating, Pullman police arrested Tago at the police station when he arrived for an interview with detectives.

Tago was initially charged with robbery and third degree assault for the incident. He will also serve 240 hours of community service.

