WSU announces safety changes 7 months after student falls from dorm window

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University released results Monday of a study they conducted on window safety in their dorms.

Back in August, freshman Matthew Gray fell two stories from a window in one of the dorms while he slept. He was critically injured and is on his road to recovering.

KREM 2 spoke to his father Jim briefly on the phone. He is visiting Matthew in Omaha, Nebraska where he is continuing therapy and treatment. Matthew received a severe head injury.

"His speech is still a problem," Jim explained.

In the months since the accident, Matthew has gotten treatment in Seattle, Denver and now Omaha. Jim said it has been difficult but Matthew continues to fight and he has made significant progress. He had to learn how to walk, run and speak again.

"We're ecstatic with his progress but we still have a long way to go," he said.

Matthew's fall prompted WSU leaders to look how safe their dorms really are. The school brought in an independent consultant to see if there was anything that could be done to make the dorms safer. The consultant recommended putting rails on bunk beds and lofted beds, and keeping them away from nearby windows. They also suggested required room inspections after move-in and more safety guidelines. A school spokesperson said they plan on implementing all the suggestions.

