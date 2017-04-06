WSP patrolling highways in anticipation of WSU Mom's Weekend

PULLMAN, Wash. --- Washington State Patrol troopers plan to patrol area highways across the state over the weekend ahead of Mom’s Weekend at WSU.
“Troopers will be paying particular attention to distracted driving violations as April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month,” WSP officials wrote in a release.
WSP wrote that “Moms headed to WSU are encouraged to pay close attention to road and weather conditions, and to put their electronic devices away while traveling to and from Pullman.”
Since we had 🦃near road this morning. This @WSUPullman Mom's Weekend #TravelTip seems appropriate. #BeSafeCougs pic.twitter.com/or3oLupSPW— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 6, 2017
