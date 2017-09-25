USGS registers 2.6 magnitude 'explosion' near Colfax

Possible explosion near Colfax (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

COLFAX, Wash. -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a possible explosion occurred near Colfax Monday morning.

The USGS reports the possible explosion registered as a 2.6 magnitude earthquake around 8:45 a.m. Experts at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said sometimes road work, mining and even lightning can sometimes register on the earthquake scale. The USGS report said the depth of the shaking is -.4 kilometers which means the epicenter is above ground, according to experts.

KREM 2 has called the Whitman County Sheriff and they said they are investigating these reports.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we get more information.

