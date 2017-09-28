Uber licensed to operate in Pullman starting Friday

Uber is a ride-sharing service that allows you to order a ride from your location straight from the app.

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Pullman Police announced Thursday that Uber is licensed to start operating in the city starting Friday.

Police posted on Facebook that Uber can start providing transportation at 10 a.m.

Uber already operates in most of Eastern Washington, including cities like Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia. It also operates in Spokane and Eastern Idaho, including Coeur d'Alene.

Pullman Police said they are looking forward to the people of Pullman having safe rides, especially with football fans pouring in.

© 2017 KREM-TV