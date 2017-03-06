KREM
Tekoa homeowner accused of setting her home on fire

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:14 AM. PST March 06, 2017

TEKOA, Wash. – Authorities arrested three people over the weekend in connection to a Tekoa house fire last fall.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip in early January that the fire had been intentionally set. Per WCSO, the tip notified authorities that the homeowner was directly involved in planning the arson and subsequently filed a fraudulent insurance claim. The fire destroyed the home near Truax Street and Sophy Street.

According to authorities, the homeowner was later paid over $150,000 for the damage to her home.

On Friday evening, investigators arrested 49-year-old Diane R. Galler and 26-year-old Darien M. Rhoads for their involvement in the fire. Raymond C. Rhoads, 27, turned himself in to investigators after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

All three individuals were booked into the Whitman County Jail and face charges of first degree arson. All suspects are cooperating with the investigation. 

