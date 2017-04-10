COLFAX, Wash. – State Route 195 is reduced to one lane near milepost 43 in Whitman County due to a collision between a car and a semi-truck.
Washington State Patrol said there were no serious injuries.
#TrafficAlert SR195MP43 4 miles N Colfax. No serious injuries. Traffic alternating through scene. Tow trucks called. pic.twitter.com/1GTWl8Pojh— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 10, 2017
There is no estimated time of reopening.
WSP said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs