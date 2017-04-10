KREM
Collision reduces SR 195 to one lane near Colfax

Erin Robinson , KREM 2:49 PM. PDT April 10, 2017

COLFAX, Wash. – State Route 195 is reduced to one lane near milepost 43 in Whitman County due to a collision between a car and a semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol said there were no serious injuries. 

 

 

There is no estimated time of reopening.

WSP said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. 

