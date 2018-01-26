Second cougar sighting in Pullman reported in the last week

071113-cougar.jpg (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pullman Police Department is warning people about another cougar sighting.

Officials said someone called it in around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning on Northwest Larry Street near Pullman High School. There was another cougar sighting on Sunday on Military Hill.

The department is asking people to keep their kids and pets inside and to be aware of your surroundings. They said they are in touch with Fish and Wildlife, but for now, they do not plan to remove the animal.



© 2018 KREM-TV