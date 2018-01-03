Rain, warm temperatures cause rock slides in Whitman County

Photo: Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash.— Crews in Whitman County had a busy weekend after rain and warmer than usual temperatures caused rock slides and road damage.

Whitman County Road Bridge Maintenance operations manager Brandon Kruger said rocks up to six tto eight feet across fell onto Wawawai Road near the Snake River.

Kruger said rock slides are common in that area, but rocks that size were unusual.

“Rock slides happen there from time to time, but not this significant,” said Kruger.

Crews were able to clear the road and get traffic moving smoothly in just a few hours, according to Krugar.



