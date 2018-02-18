Pullman psychologist arrested, charged with raping patient

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police report Psychologist Dean Funabiki, 67, was arrested and charged late Friday night for raping a patient.

According to a release, a female in her 40’s reported to police that Funabiki sexually assaulted her during a session in January 2018.

Police said they got a search warrant and collected DNA swabs from the psychologist. The results from Washington State Crime Lab matched Funabiki’s DNA to the victim swabs consistent with the reported sexual assault.

Police said Funabiki surrendered himself at the Pullman Police Department Friday night. He will be taken to the Whitman County Jail on charges of Second degree rape.



