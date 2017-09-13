Pullman PD searching for man missing since September 8

PULLMAN, Wash --- Pullman Police are asking for the publics help finding a 27-year-old man missing since early September.

Ian Moseley was last seen at the Residence Inn Marriott in Pullman on September 8.

Moseley was last seen around 7:30 p.m. by a friend. He left his friend’s car to buy cigarettes and did not return.

He did not take any personal items or clothing with him and his Facebook account was deactivated after his disappearance.

Moseley's family said the disappearance and lack of contact is not normal for him. He enjoys the outdoors and frequents Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County, Idaho.

Moseley is described as 6’1” and 230 pounds with short brown hair. He has a cross design tattoo on his inner right forearm and an “A” tattoo on his inner left forearm. He was last seen wearing a white Chicago Bulls shirt, blue khaki shorts and an Element logo baseball cap.

Moseley is believed to be driving is a white 1993 Subaru Legacy Station Wagon with expired Idaho plates (K529886).

Please contact the Pullman Police Department with any information regarding Moseley’s whereabouts at 509-334-0802.

