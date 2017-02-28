PULLMAN, Wash. – The Maynard-Price American Legion Post 52 Commander Ted Weatherly presented Officer Alex Gordon with the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award” for 2016 at the Pullman City Council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Officer Gordon was recognized for his assertiveness in working to identify and resolve crime and quality of life issues in Pullman. The department said he consistently produces the highest quantity of investigations and arrests in the department. They said the high quantity is equally matched with high quality. Investigations initiated by Gordon in 2016 included felony drug and driving under the influence cases, which directly impact the safety of the Pullman community. The department said that although Officer Gordon is assertive, he is also respectful and fair with the public, and uses his discretion judiciously. Gordon is a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT team, which requires numerous hours dedicated to training and call outs.

The department said Officer Gordon’s teamwork approach is outstanding; he is always willing to assist his fellow officers. Alex pursues excellence in all aspects of his work and exhibits dedication to the highest standards and values of police work. The department said his physical and mental fitness serve as an example for others. They said Officer Gordon exemplifies the Pullman Police Department mission statement of “Policing Our Community with Compassion and Professionalism.” Officer Gordon has been a Pullman Police Officer for seven years.

