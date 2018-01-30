KREM
Pullman PD installs game cameras to catch cougar in action

Staff , KREM 2:27 PM. PST January 30, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. – After multiple cougar sightings in Pullman, officials are taking steps to catch the animal in action. 

Pullman Police said Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were in the area Tuesday morning. Pullman Police have also installed game cameras in Military Hill locations which they believe may be attractive to the visiting cougar.

Officials are asking people to report any sightings immediately. 
 

