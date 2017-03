The Coug (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – A bar in Pullman was named one of the best college bars in America.

The website Delish ranked the Cougar Cottage or "The Coug" on the list the 51 best college bars in America.

The site wrote, “The burgers and steak fries are popular enough to keep students around regularly at dinnertime but the party really gets started around 1:00 a.m.”

