Possible drunk driver hits school bus full of children in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. – Colfax police officers responded to a head-on collision between a school bus and a pickup truck Thursday night.

Officials said a school bus owned and operated by Cheney Church of the Nazarene was transporting children for a church event when it was hit by a pickup truck on South Main Street in Colfax.

Witnesses told police the pickup was headed northbound and crossed the center line. The driver and child in the truck as well as several children on the bus were transported to Whitman hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but officials said they do believe alcohol appears to be a factor.

