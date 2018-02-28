Parking ticket costs Pullman citizen a pretty penny

Photo: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash.—Anyone who has ever gotten a parking ticket knows it can cost them a pretty penny, but for one Pullman citizen it cost 1,000 pennies.

The Pullman Police Department posted a photo of $10 worth of pennies a person used to pay their parking ticket.

The Pullman PD posted the photo saying their front desk staff doesn't issue the infractions, and asked people to be kind when they visited them.

The post ended with the hashtags “pennies for parking” and “it’s only funny once.”



Some people are less excited about parking tickets than others, like the citizen who counted out these pennies for a $10 ticket. Remember, our front desk staff don't issue infractions. Please, be kind when you visit them!#PenniesForParking #ItsOnlyFunnyOnce pic.twitter.com/6aZwEeoSdZ — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) February 27, 2018

