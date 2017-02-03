One killed in semi-pickup collision in Whitman Co.

Police line (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

WHITMAN CO., Wash. -- One person died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on northbound Highway 195 near milepost 59 in Whitman County.

Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene of the crash which is 21 miles north of Colfax.

Officials said one lane is now open and crews are alternating traffic through the scene.

