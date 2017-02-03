KREM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 46 weather alerts
Close

One killed in semi-pickup collision in Whitman Co.

Fatal wreck on Highway 195 north of Colfax

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:24 PM. PST February 03, 2017

WHITMAN CO., Wash. -- One person died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on northbound Highway 195 near milepost 59 in Whitman County. 

Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene of the crash which is 21 miles north of Colfax. 

Officials said one lane is now open and crews are alternating traffic through the scene.

 

 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories