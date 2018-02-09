KREM
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman

February 09, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195 just 5 miles south of Pullman.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and involved a car and a semi.  

Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. 

Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place.
 

