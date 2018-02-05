New WSU director of athletics writes letter to Coug Nation

WSU logo. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State University's new director of athletics reached out to Coug Nation via a letter on the university's website on Monday.

In the letter, Pat Chun wrote that he is overwhelmed by the WSU family's "warmth, passion and enthusiasm."

“As I mentioned at my introductory announcement, I am truly honored and humbled to serve our university,” Chun wrote.

Chun also called for a strengthening of bonds between the department of athletics and academia, and earning the goodwill and support of the community through the department’s actions and values.

“Our student-athletes and coaches must be a source of pride for Cougars everywhere and I will do my part to make sure we compete and act with integrity and class,” he wrote.

In the coming weeks, Chun will travel around Washington state and the U.S. to meet with supporters, alumni and fans to introduce himself and listen to their stories.

“While I cannot guarantee national titles—yet, I can promise you that no one will be working harder on behalf of our student-athletes, coaches and supporters. We have a proud athletics history on the Palouse and we must recognize those who came before us while focusing on those here and those still to come, for excellence is within our grasp,” he added later.

