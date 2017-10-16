Mike Leach opens up about athletic director's surprise departure

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University head football coach, Mike Leach spoke Monday about the school's athletic director leaving in a weekly press conference.

Leach had high praise for his former athletic director, Bill Moos after his surprise announcement that he is leaving for a job at the University of Nebraska.

“Bill’s the best AD I’ve ever even met,” Leach said, “We wish Bill the best and we just move forward.”

After Moos’ announcement, rumors swirled that Leach could be the next to leave Pullman for Nebraska.

This is what Leach had to say about the rumbling rumors of him heading to @Huskers: pic.twitter.com/u3JPouS8M6 — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) October 16, 2017

When Leach was asked about rumors he would follow Moos to Nebraska he kept his answer short, “I don’t have any plans to do that. They already have a head coach there and he’s a pretty good one.”

When asked if he had met with WSU President Kirk Schulz, Leach said he had not but a meeting would be held Tuesday.

Leach said he is interested in several specific characteristics as President Schulz leads the search for a new athletic director.

Leach said he wants an athletic director “who is honest in all circumstances.” He went on to say “there is a lot of shady guys.” Leach also said a vision of success is important. He said he wants an athletic director with a “sense of teamwork who would pull all things in the same things direction.” Leach also emphasized the importance of keeping all operations “state of the art” including facilities.

Leach also really wants a new indoor facility at WSU. That bubble is a mess... pic.twitter.com/RJQfGUt4kB — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) October 16, 2017

Washington State University named John Johnson its Interim Athletic Director Monday afternoon. Johnson is currently WSU’s senior associated director of athletics.

Interim Athletic Director John Johnson and President Schulz are expected to speak Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV