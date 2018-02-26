Members of WSU athletic community respond to death of school's strength coach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Director of Strength and Conditioning at Washington State University, David Lang, has died, according to WSU Athletics.

Officials said Lang was a member of the athletic department at WSU for 20 years. While he worked with many of the university’s athletes, Lang was said to work closely with the women’s basketball and golf programs.

WSU Women's Basketball Coach June Daugherty said, "Our hearts ache at the loss of David Lang. He has inspired, influenced and impacted every person he worked with. His career was his passion. He will be missed dearly and deeply.”

Women's Golf Head Coach Kalli Kamimura released a statement Monday saying, "It’s hard to put into words what Dave meant to our program and to WSU Athletics. He was an incredible coach and an even better person. David had a way of bringing out the best in others and pushing them to reach their true potential. He made everyone around him better. Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family and everyone who is part of our WSU Family. He will be dearly missed, but the legacy he has created at WSU will live on forever.”

The Men's Golf Head Coach Dustin White also released a statement calling Lang loyal, compassionate and said he brought great energy to the room.

White wrote, "He demanded your best - and he always gave you his in return. As tough as he was, he was also equally kind. He took a genuine interest in everyone he worked with and made it his mission to not only build better athletes, but people as well. He had a huge heart and always had your back. He meant a lot to us and things won’t be the same without him. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and we will do our best to honor him and all he taught us!”

Lang was a devoted coach, but more importantly a father. His son's Joe and Cameron said they remember their dad as a role model, an inspiration, and truly a friend.

"Our dad was a selfless man who didn’t do anything but work to make our lives better. His work ethic was unmatched, he never let anyone down. He would always find reasons to keep moving forward during any struggle and understood there are lessons in every circumstance. If I could sum it up into one short phrase it would be 'there’s always a reason,'" his sons wrote.

