Man wanted for assault in Whitman Co. could be in Spokane

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff is searching for a man who is accused of threatening another person with a gun. They believe he may be in the Spokane area.

Officials said Bobby Bilderback, 48, of Malden, Washington was recently released from prison. They believe he was involved in an argument earlier in the week at his home in Malden, where he flashed a gun.

Bilderback is wanted on charges of first degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bilderback is a convicted felon and has a history of violence and narcotics related crimes. He was released from prison in December 2016 after serving time for manslaughter.

Authorities believe he may be driving a silver Hummer 3 with Washington license plate BBG3653. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encourages to contact the Whitman County Sheriff.

