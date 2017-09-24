Man killed, two injured in crash on Hwy 195 near Rosalia

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

ROSALIA, Wash. -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night on Highway 195 just south of Rosalia.

Washington State Patrol said Joshua Kenyon, 36, was driving northbound on Highway 195 around 10:30 p.m. when his car and a southbound car crashed on the center line.

Officials said Kenyon was killed in the crash. The driver of the southbound car, Angela Pressnall, 37, and her passenger Michael Deturbiville, 36, were injured in the crash and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Authorities said everyone involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Charges related to the crash are also under investigation.

