Lyft starts offering rides in Pullman

Lyft's new Amp device sits on the dashboard of a vehicle, replacing the company's signature pink Glowstache. (Photo: Lyft)

PULLMAN, Wash. – One day after it was announced Uber would be coming to Pullman, officials announced Lyft has also been licensed to operate in the city.

Pullman Police made the announcement on Facebook Friday.

Lyft operates in eight other cities in Washington including Bellingham, Spokane, Seattle and Tacoma. They also operate in four cities in Idaho including Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls.

