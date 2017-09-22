Colfax Police arrest student for making shooting threat on social media

Lights (Photo: KREM.com)

COLFAX, Wash. -- A Colfax High School student was taken into custody after allegedly making shooting threats on social media Thursday night.

A Colfax High School counselor contacted Colfax Police Department around 5:00 p.m. after students had shown her the social media posting.

CPD said the post read, "I'm going to shoot up the school."

Officers interviewed the students who reported the post, as well as the juvenile suspect. The suspect was taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property.

As a precaution, police confiscated all firearms from the house and surrendered them to law enforcement.

CPD is working closely with the Colfax School District to insure the safety of students, staff, faculty, and visitors both on and off school property. Police said there is no indication anyone was in immediate danger at any time.

