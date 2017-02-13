After opioid increase, Pullman officers opt for overdose spray

A box of the overdose antidote Naloxone Hydrochloride sits on a counter at a Walgreens store on February 2, 2016 in New York City. (Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. --- Pullman police will now carry a nasal spray to block opioid overdoses, both by drug users and officers who may potentially be exposed while on duty.

The rise in the use of fentanyl, an opioid much stronger than heroin, increased the need for police to carry Narcan nasal spray, according Chris Tennant, Pullman police commander. Two recent deaths in Pullman were attributed in part to opioid overdoses.

The spray can be used to save someone from an opioid overdose, and also to protect the officers who respond to drug-related calls.

“Just a pinprick of fentanyl inhaled can cause someone to go into overdose,” Tennant said. “[Nationwide,] police officers are accidentally inhaling this fentanyl at drug scenes.”

This safety comes with a price, however. Tennant said each two-pack costs the department $75. The department ordered 20 two-packs.

While Pullman ambulance crews are also supplied with Narcan, there have been multiple instances where police came to the scene first and could have administered the drug, said Chris Tennant, Pullman police commander.

The officers went through a training session with a local doctor to learn how to administer the nasal spray. While officers are not trained medical professionals, Narcan will not harm an individual if given improperly, Tennant said.

“It’s not going to hurt them,” Tennant said. “Even the medical community is very comfortable with laymen having this stuff, because there’s no side effects.”

Spokane fire departments also carry Narcan, and Spokane Valley police will begin training to carry it in the near future.

Murrow News Service