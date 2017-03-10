3 arrested for assault near WSU's Greek Row

Pullman Police Department logo. (Photo: Custom)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Three suspects were arrested after police said they assaulted four male pedestrians early Friday morning.

Officers drove up on a fight breaking up near Northeast Colorado Street and Northeast Opal Street in Pullman around 2:20 a.m.

According to the Pullman Police Department, further investigation revealed the three suspects exited their vehicle and assaulted the pedestrians. PPD officials said two of the occupants in the car had pointed a rifle at other pedestrians in the Greek Row area prior to the fight.

Police arrested 20-year-old Bryan Williams, 21-year-old Marquise Leonard and 20-year-old Everett Davis. Williams and Leonard were arrested for second degree assault, felony harassment, illegal possession of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm and assault in the fourth degree. Both were booked and transported to the Whitman County Jail. Davis was arrested for fourth degree assault, was booked and later released.

The victims, three Moscow residents and one Pullman resident, received only minor injuries.

A search warrant for the suspect vehicle is pending and the rifle, described as resembling an AR15 type weapon, is believed to be in the vehicle.

