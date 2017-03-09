I-90 closed both directions due to high avalanche danger

Avalanche danger in the Cascades. (Photo: WSDOT)

High avalanche danger in the Cascades has prompted Washington's Department of Transportation to close both directions of Interstate 90.

Westbound lanes were closed Thursday morning at Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg; eastbound I-90 traffic was shut down at North Bend at 1:15 p.m.

WSDOT says it's possible I-90 will remain closed overnight Thursday due to high avalanche danger.

An avalanche warning has been issued for the Cascade and most of the Olympic mountains Thursday by the Northwest Avalanche Center. An interactive map on their site shows the areas of High Avalanche Danger in Washington state.

WB I-90 CLOSED for avalanche danger! EB could close later today. Check pass conditions prior to leaving. Could be an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/ryoMpTq7G9 — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) March 9, 2017

Another storm is expected to hit the Cascades Thursday with increasing rain, snow and wind. Snow levels will begin to rise in the afternoon and continue through the night. Traveling in avalanche terrain is not recommended on Thursday due to the increasing hazard in the afternoon.

The rising temperatures combined with the large amounts of cold snow we have received in the past week creates the high avalanche danger in the mountains.

