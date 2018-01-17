Watch: WSU Band holds memorial tribute for football player who died Tuesday

Nov 5, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski (3) looks for the play call against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 69-7. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

The Pullman Police Department reported that Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment Tuesday afternoon from an apparent suicide.

The Washington State University community came together to pay their respects on Wednesday.

© 2018 KREM-TV