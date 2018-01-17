KREM
Watch: WSU Band holds memorial tribute for football player who died Tuesday

KREM Breaking News

Staff , KREM 3:18 PM. PST January 17, 2018

The Pullman Police Department reported that Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment Tuesday afternoon from an apparent suicide.

The Washington State University community came together to pay their respects on Wednesday.

