WATCH: Texas Strong concert

Thanks for your interest in donating to the Rebuild Texas Fund, which supports the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

If you'd like to donate online click here or visit the Rebuild Texas Fund website.

If you prefer to donate by phone, you can call 1-833-2-HELPTX or text rebuildtx to 91999 (2.5% fee).

All money donated to the Rebuild Texas fund goes to relief, recovery, and rebuild efforts. Administrative costs and people costs are covered by the OneStar Foundation and by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. PayPal has also agreed to waive processing fees for online donations to the Rebuild Texas Fund.

