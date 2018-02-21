KREM
WATCH: Students at Cheney HS are walking out of class in protest of gun violence in schools

KREM 12:17 PM. PST February 21, 2018

Wednesday afternoon, students at Cheney High School walked out of class to protest gun violence in schools.

This is a live feed and may feature strong language. 

