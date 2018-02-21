Close WATCH: Students at Cheney HS are walking out of class in protest of gun violence in schools KREM Breaking News KREM 12:17 PM. PST February 21, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Wednesday afternoon, students at Cheney High School walked out of class to protest gun violence in schools.This is a live feed and may feature strong language. © 2018 KREM-TV KREM DC-area students walk out, head to Capitol for rally KREM Students plan to walk out of schools to protest gun laws following Florida shooting KREM Conspiracy theorists find Florida student activists too good to be true KREM Local GOP group changes fundraiser plans to remove AR-15 from auction KREM Florida lawmakers won't revive bill on assault rifle ban KREM West Point posthumously admits Peter Wang who died helping students during Florida shooting CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Bitterly cold temperatures sticking around the region today Feb 21, 2018, 4:46 a.m. How will new tax laws impact your returns? Feb 21, 2018, 7:48 a.m. Local GOP group changes fundraiser plans to remove… Feb 20, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
