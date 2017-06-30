Washington's lottery to suspend operations during state shutdown

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

The looming government shutdown is also affecting state lottery sales. If the state does shut down, so would the lotto.

That means you couldn't buy any lottery tickets from the state lotto, from Powerball to even Mega Millions.

Right now, you can't even buy any tickets for drawings that will happen after July 1. You can buy Scratch tickets for now, but if we go into a shutdown, that will also be suspended.

