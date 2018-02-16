Washington's first black congregation celebrates 128 years in Spokane

Share This Story

For 128 years, Calvary Baptist Church has called the city of Spokane home.

The church served as a place for worship, family and community to a group of oppressed people during a difficult time in the United States' history.

In 1890, a group of some of the first African-Americans to come to Spokane County were in search of a united home.

"A few people got tired of looking in the windows of other churches," said Chester W. Andrews, Calvary Baptist Church's pastor for the last 44 years. "They were not, I guess, welcome at some of the churches that were already established, so they decided they needed a place they could call their own and feel free as believers in Jesus Christ to serve and worship the way they wanted to worship.”

"When you think about 1890 you think about slavery, you think about couldn't drink out of the same water fountain, you think about working in the cotton fields where your grandmother and your ancestors were singing old spiritual hymns, and then you come to church...you're only place on Sunday where you could get some comfort," The Rev. Amos Atkinson said.

In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth I am sharing the story of the first African-American congregation in all of Washington state. A church that even #RosaParks visited in 1956. Watch the full story on @KREM2 this morning. pic.twitter.com/fIvA3EFltm — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 16, 2018

One Calvary Baptist Church’s founders was Rev. Peter B. Barrow. Under his leadership, the church served as a place of security.

"If you think about Spokane back then, Spokane was a racist community and so they came together as a family to kind of help protect themselves," Atkinson said. "They got together because they were tired of being oppressed and going to jail for their rights," he said. "That's all they had and the church was the driving force for blacks and African-Americans back in the 1890s, church was it and so preachers were it and they were the ones that spoke up for the people."

Many pastors served the church over the years, but it wasn't until the 1920s that Pastor Emmett B. Reed took over.

Pastor Reed believed in opening the church to a community fighting for justice. The church became a meeting place for groups like the NAACP.

"A lot of the meetings and things where people would come when incidents would happen in the community and in the world, people would come here to talk about it so they could have that sense of community and support," said Teresa Hemphill, who has attended Calvary Baptist Church since 1968.

In 1927, a new Calvary Baptist Church was built just feet away from the original spot. It still stands today.

Over the years, the church has seen changes.

"We are not just a black congregation, we are a very diverse congregation and it gives our kids and our families an opportunity to learn about each other and to learn that love comes in all colors," said Hemphill.

But some things remain the same.

"Some people have not yet arrived," Pastor Andrews said. "There's still racism in many ways, fashions, but thanks be to God for those who have come aboard."

"It took a handful of people to come to Spokane, African-Americans at that time, to come and establish a black church? In a white community? In the 1890s? And it is still here? That is a miracle within itself," Atkinson said.

"Whatever the need, we try to reach out and be a part of lifting humanity," Andrews said. "Jesus said, ‘When I was hungry, you didn't feed me, I was naked you didn't clothe me, I was outdoors you didn't take me in,’ and so that's part of the gospel that I love and cherish here at Calvary."

According to an article in the former Spokane Daily Chronicle and an autobiography about Carl Maxey by Jim Kershner, Rosa Parks, known for her role in black history for refusing to move to the back of a bus because of her race, even visited Spokane and spoke at Calvary Baptist Church back in 1956, bringing the civil rights movement to the door steps of Spokane.

The church continues to serve the community in any way it can. Every Saturday, it feeds over 100 community members at its soup kitchen.

The black population in Spokane remains very small but the church is very proud of the role it has played in history.

