Washington named 5th best state in U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. News recently named Washington the fifth best state in the country.

The Evergreen state was acknowledged for its geological diversity, economic climate and coffee scene.

Washington state offers scenic views across the state; including rainforests, deserts and mountains. Mount Rainier is the highest peak in the lower 48.

U.S. News also mentioned Washington’s economic climate. The state is home to Boeing, Microsoft and Starbucks. Washington’s coastal location makes the state a key exporter for the country.

The state many of us get to call home also generates 70% of the country’s apples and leads in wheat, milk and potato production. Don't forget, we also have delicious coffee!

