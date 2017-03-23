Washington sees record-breaking grape harvest

Get ready for the 2016 harvest!

SEATTLE - The Washington State Wine Commission reports a new record for its wine grape harvest in 2016.

All of the state's 900 wineries shared data to compile the report, showing a harvest totaling 270,000 tons. That is a 22-percent increase from the previous year and is the biggest collection ever in the state's history.

Red varieties attributed to 58-percent of the harvest. The largest share of this growth was Cabernet Sauvignon.

While the harvest was the largest ever, it was also better quality. The cooler end of the season helped the grapes get longer hang time to develop flavors without adding alcohol content.

Chardonnay was the top white grape followed by Riesling.

"For the white wines, 2016 is going to have a little bit brighter acidity, a little more delicate fruit profiles than the 2015 wines," says David Rosenthal, white winemaker at Chateau Ste. Michelle. "The beauty of the wine industry is that every year is different. Even though we think we have it figured out, every year is different and throws you a different curveball, and that's what keeps it interesting."

The Washington Wine Commission adds the quality of this year's harvest contributes to the overall high quality of wines produced in the state. For eight years, Washington wines have had the highest percentage of 90+ rated wines compared to France, Italy, Spain, California and Oregon.

"There really is no reason that people shouldn't buy Washington state wine, shouldn't support local," says Steve Warner, President and CEO of Washington State Wine. "These are amazing people. They are your neighbors. I'm not asking you to buy some low premium wines. These are amazing wines."

The report comes at the start of the 20th anniversary of Taste Washington, a four-day celebration of state wines and the largest single-region wine and food festival in the nation. It will feature more than 300 wineries and 79 restaurants.

Copyright 2017 KING