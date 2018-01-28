Washington ranked 2nd worst state for driving

Traffic clogs Interstate 5 near downtown Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Let's start by reflecting on Washington's natural beauty: majestic mountains, stunning coastline, and forests that inspired a nickname like "The Evergreen State." But there's an ugly side that has many seeing red: our roads.

Washington is ranked the 2nd worst state for driving, according to financial website WalletHub. The study was based on these four factors: Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, Traffic & Infrastructure, Safety, and Access to Vehicles & Maintenance. The sub-categories include congestion, road quality, and gas prices.

Among states with the highest gas prices, Washington comes in 4th. That's behind Alaska, California, and Hawaii.

Washington collects another irksome 4th place in car thefts, ranking only behind Nevada, California and New Mexico.

But the Evergreen State isn't dead last. That honor goes further west to the Aloha State, where Hawaii has historically high gas prices and car repairs.

So where should you move for a smoother commute? That's the Lone Star State, where Texans enjoy low gas prices, more car dealerships, and plenty of horse power. Yeehaw.

© 2018 KING-TV