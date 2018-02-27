Washington Legislature passes bump stock ban

Senior Sales Staff Mark Warner shows a bump stock installed on an AR-15 rifle at Blue Ridge Arsenal in Chantilly, Virgina, on October 6, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

The Senate voted 31-18 Tuesday to accept changes made by the House, which passed the bill on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a "buy back" program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks.

The measure now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.

The move to ban the devices came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured. The ban would make it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks beginning July 1. In July 2019, it would become illegal to own or possess a bump stock in Washington.

