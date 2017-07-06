Washington has the best summers, says national travel blog

Golden Gardens (Photo by @kindestwarrior)

Locals know that Washington state has the best summers. Now the popular entertainment site Thrillist has weighed in – and ranked Washington with the least miserable summers in America. We’ll take it.

The roundabout compliment starts with: "Imagine the clouds breaking after a long storm… " And ends with a nod to craft beer and artisanal ice cream. Read the full summary from the Thrillist reporters here.

% INLINE %

As for most miserable? Mississippi takes the top spot, followed by Louisiana and Arizona.



So, what's your favorite part about summer in Washington? Tell us on the KING 5 Facebook page.



Remember to share your pictures all summer long using #k5summer on Instagram and Twitter.

© 2017 KING-TV