Wash. bill looks to increase I-90 speed limit

OLYMPIA, Wash. --- A new bill introduced in the Washington State Senate would raise the speed limit to 75 along rural parts of Interstate 90.

Senate Bill 5053 would essentially raise the speed limit from Ellensburg to the eastern Spokane County line. A similar measure was rejected last year due to safety and cost concerns.

The Washington Department of Transportation studied the proposal last time around, and decided the costs outweighed the risks.

Right now, with a speed limit of 70 mph, WSDOT said people actually go about 73 mph on average. If they were to increase the speed limit to 75, they are guessing people will start going about four miles per hour faster, cutting down your travel time by only five minutes.

Those extra five minutes, they told KREM 2 on Tuesday, are not worth the increased danger.

WSDOT officials use an equation they call the “Collision Modification Factor,” to determine the potential danger of a speed limit increase. It is based on speed limits from across the country and found that a 5 mph bump could lead to one additional death per year along that stretch of road.

KREM 2 asked why 70 mph is the line in the sand then; if increased speed limits mean more danger and deaths, should we be lowering the limit?

Officials responded that it is all a balancing act: raise the speed limit, raise the velocity of crashes. But lower the speed limit and lower the number of drivers who follow it, along with those who avoid riding down the passing lane.

We asked for your response to the bill proposal on Facebook and many people seemed to be for it, but quite a few said they were concerned about the safety risks.

The senator who proposed the bill, Sen. Brian Dansel of the 7th Legislative District, actually resigned on Tuesday to take a job with the Trump administration. His resignation means the bill will be hard pressed to get much steam in the state legislature, but is a topic that tends to come up pretty frequently with state lawmakers.

