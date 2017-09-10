WA Task Force 1 responds to Hurricane Irma

James Sampero surfs in the churning ocean as Hurricane Irma approaches on September 9, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Florida is in the path of the Hurricane which may come ashore at category 4. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

About 80 personnel from the Puget Sound region are deploying to Florida to respond to Hurricane Irma.

Twenty-five Seattle firefighters, who are a part of Washington Task Force One, will deploy with the group.

Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Mark Larson will lead the task force, and an additional firefighter will help assign resources to the most impacted areas.

Through an agreement with Seattle Fire, Miami firefighters will also use Seattle’s fire alarm center as an out-of-area contact to communicate with family members if local phone lines cut out.

© 2017 KING-TV