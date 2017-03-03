KREM
Close

WA state Senate passes bill to ban heroin injection sites

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 5:34 AM. PST March 03, 2017

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Senate has passed a measure that ultimately bans safe-injection sites for heroin users in Washington state.

Senate Bill 5223 passed in the Republican-led Senate Thursday on a 26-23 vote and now heads to the Democratic-controlled House, where it is not expected to advance.

The measure would remove local authority to establish heroin injection sites.

State Sen. Mark Miloscia, a Republican from Federal Way, sponsored the bill after a task force last year recommended two sites to address King County's opioid crisis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KREM

Spokane Co. methadone program widens amid rise in heroin deaths

KREM

Bill would allow murder charges in heroin overdose deaths

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories