Video shows massive avalanche in British Columbia

Transportation workers in British Columbia intentionally triggered an avalanche to reduce the snow load in the Lanark snowshed area. (Photo: Via video by BC Transportation and Infrastructure)

Video released by the BC Ministry of Transportation this week shows the frightening power of avalanches.

Transportation workers in British Columbia intentionally triggered an avalanche to reduce the snow load in the Lanark snowshed area. Video posted on their Facebook page showed the massive and dramatic slide cascading down the mountain.

"This resulted in a dramatic cascade that triggered the Twin Path to avalanche at the same time," BC Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The work reportedly forced the Trans-Canada Highway to close for a couple of days.

© 2018 KING-TV