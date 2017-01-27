Video: March For Life protester Jenny Nelson
Jenny Nelson says she got pregnant when she was 19-years-old a planned to go to Planned Parenthood and they were closed early. Because they were closed, she ended up at a crisis pregnancy center it gave her hope and now her daughter, Liberty, is alive today.
WUSA 10:52 AM. PST January 27, 2017
