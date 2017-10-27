Verify: No, clowns are not planning a purge on Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash. -- With Halloween right around the corner, a viewer asked KREM 2 to Verify a terrifying creepy clown story circulating the internet.

KREM 2 set out to verify if clowns are planning a Halloween night purge.



The article claims that several threats were sent to schools, businesses and churches about clowns planning to purge on Halloween night. It then claims authorities are telling parents to keep their children inside on Halloween.

The Spokane County’s Sheriff’s Office denied those claims. They have not received any threats regarding a purge of any kind this Halloween. They advise parents to watch their kids while trick or treating, but expect no violent threats. KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Police Department and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department but as of 6:00 p.m. Friday, we had not heard back.



This article comes from a website that often publishes false information. Snopes, a national fact checking website, also confirmed that these claims are false. They confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security that they have not advised a Halloween night curfew of 5:00 p.m.

