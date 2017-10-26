VERIFY: Is there an increase in child luring cases on Halloween?

KREM 2's Matt Vergara carved pumpkins with his cousins. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Halloween is only a few days away!

While kids are excited for trick or treating, some parents worry a predator could take advantage of their children on Halloween.

KREM 2 set out to verify if there is an increase in child luring and abuse cases during the holiday.

Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien said the department does not see an increase in cases on the day, but added, it is still important to kids about staying safe, regardless of the time of year.

“You know, I just think it's an open, honest conversation you have with your children,” O’Brien said. “Don't put fear into them, but just let them know it's not a good idea to go into anyone's house unsupervised from their parent.”

Data from the National Institutes of Health backed up the department. Research shows there is not an uptick in child luring or abuse cases during trick or treating.

A more likely safety hazard is crossing the street at night.

Researchers at Safe Kids Worldwide found twice as many children are killed while crossing the street on Halloween compared to any other day.

The organization suggests adding reflective tape or blinking lights to costumes and staying on well-lit streets.

